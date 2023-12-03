Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) Shares Purchased by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Free Report) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 69,191 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 462 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.11% of Oshkosh worth $5,991,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in Oshkosh during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oshkosh in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 1,359.1% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 321 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 86.7% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 108.5% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 513 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. 88.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Oshkosh alerts:

Oshkosh Price Performance

Shares of Oshkosh stock opened at $99.97 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Oshkosh Co. has a 1-year low of $72.09 and a 1-year high of $106.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.59, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.34.

Oshkosh Announces Dividend

Oshkosh ( NYSE:OSK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.85. Oshkosh had a net margin of 5.56% and a return on equity of 17.55%. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Oshkosh Co. will post 9.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th were paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. Oshkosh’s payout ratio is 20.65%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Argus upgraded shares of Oshkosh from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Evercore ISI upgraded Oshkosh from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Oshkosh in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. StockNews.com lowered Oshkosh from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Oshkosh from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.33.

Read Our Latest Report on OSK

Oshkosh Profile

(Free Report)

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufacture, and markets specialty trucks and access equipment vehicles worldwide. Its Access Equipment segment design and manufacture aerial work platform and telehandlers for use in construction, industrial, and maintenance applications; offers financing and leasing solutions including rental fleet loans, leases, and floor plan and retail financing; and towing and recovery equipment, which includes carriers, wreckers, and rotators, as well as provides equipment installation and sale of chassis and service parts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Oshkosh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oshkosh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.