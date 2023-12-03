State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 973 Shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its holdings in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Free Report) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,913 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 973 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.08% of Tetra Tech worth $6,535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Tetra Tech by 6.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,671,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,178 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Tetra Tech by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in Tetra Tech during the 1st quarter worth approximately $421,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Tetra Tech by 8.2% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,868 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,163,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TTEK opened at $162.51 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $156.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $158.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.12. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 52 week low of $131.19 and a 52 week high of $173.27. The firm has a market cap of $8.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.86 and a beta of 0.99.

Tetra Tech ( NASDAQ:TTEK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The industrial products company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 21.63% and a net margin of 6.05%. The business’s revenue was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.39%.

In other Tetra Tech news, CEO Dan L. Batrack sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.51, for a total transaction of $3,553,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,843,894.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, President Jill Hudkins sold 906 shares of Tetra Tech stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.52, for a total value of $149,055.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 2,524 shares in the company, valued at $415,248.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dan L. Batrack sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.51, for a total transaction of $3,553,220.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 48,566 shares in the company, valued at $7,843,894.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,530 shares of company stock worth $4,625,337 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Tetra Tech from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Tetra Tech from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tetra Tech in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. William Blair started coverage on shares of Tetra Tech in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Tetra Tech in a report on Monday, August 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $181.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tetra Tech currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $194.00.

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. The company operates through two segments Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

