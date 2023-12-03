Cibc World Market Inc. Purchases 3,603 Shares of SK Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SKM)

Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in shares of SK Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SKM – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 131,126 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,603 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc.’s holdings in SK Telecom were worth $2,558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. lifted its holdings in SK Telecom by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 59,519 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 13,352 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in SK Telecom in the 2nd quarter valued at about $204,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in SK Telecom by 136.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 103,591 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,125,000 after acquiring an additional 59,726 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC increased its position in SK Telecom by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 10,840 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its position in SK Telecom by 39.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 17,949 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 5,065 shares in the last quarter.

Get SK Telecom alerts:

SK Telecom Stock Performance

SK Telecom stock opened at $22.04 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.50. SK Telecom Co., Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $18.26 and a fifty-two week high of $22.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on SKM. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SK Telecom in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of SK Telecom from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Get Our Latest Research Report on SK Telecom

About SK Telecom

(Free Report)

SK Telecom Co, Ltd. provides wireless telecommunication services in South Korea. The company operates through three segments: Cellular Services, Fixed-Line Telecommunications Services, and Other Businesses. The Cellular Services segment offers wireless voice and data transmission, Internet of Things solutions, platform, cloud, smart factory solutions, subscription, advertising and curated shopping under T Deal brand name, and metaverse platform-based services, as well as sells wireless devices.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SKM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SK Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SKM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SK Telecom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SK Telecom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.