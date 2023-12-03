Cibc World Market Inc. Sells 58,244 Shares of SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM)

Cibc World Market Inc. lowered its holdings in SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM – Free Report) (TSE:SSO) by 20.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 225,211 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 58,244 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Market Inc.’s holdings in SSR Mining were worth $3,193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SSRM. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in SSR Mining in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in SSR Mining in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in SSR Mining in the second quarter valued at about $127,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new position in SSR Mining in the second quarter valued at about $160,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SSR Mining in the first quarter valued at about $178,000. Institutional investors own 61.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of SSR Mining from $22.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Bank of America lowered shares of SSR Mining from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $17.00 to $12.50 in a research report on Monday, November 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SSR Mining in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of SSR Mining from $18.30 to $17.90 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Desjardins initiated coverage on shares of SSR Mining in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.41.

Shares of SSRM stock opened at $11.99 on Friday. SSR Mining Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.05 and a 1 year high of $17.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.70 and its 200-day moving average is $13.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 6.97, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM – Get Free Report) (TSE:SSO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.01). SSR Mining had a return on equity of 4.01% and a net margin of 16.35%. The company had revenue of $385.39 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that SSR Mining Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 10th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. SSR Mining’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.28%.

SSR Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in Turkey and the Americas. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc deposits. Its projects include the Çöpler Gold mine located in Erzincan province, Turkey; the Marigold mine located in Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy province, Argentina.

