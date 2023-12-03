Unrivaled Brands (OTCMKTS:UNRV) and Jeffs’ Brands (NASDAQ:JFBR) Head to Head Survey

Unrivaled Brands (OTCMKTS:UNRV – Get Free Report) and Jeffs’ Brands (NASDAQ:JFBR – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.3% of Jeffs’ Brands shares are held by institutional investors. 17.2% of Unrivaled Brands shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 51.3% of Jeffs’ Brands shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Unrivaled Brands and Jeffs’ Brands, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Unrivaled Brands 0 0 0 0 N/A Jeffs’ Brands 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility & Risk

Unrivaled Brands has a beta of 2.91, indicating that its share price is 191% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Jeffs’ Brands has a beta of 2.64, indicating that its share price is 164% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Unrivaled Brands and Jeffs’ Brands’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Unrivaled Brands $52.01 million 0.18 -$188.93 million $0.01 1.19 Jeffs’ Brands $5.86 million 0.63 -$2.20 million N/A N/A

Jeffs’ Brands has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Unrivaled Brands.

Profitability

This table compares Unrivaled Brands and Jeffs’ Brands’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Unrivaled Brands -2.37% N/A -1.16% Jeffs’ Brands N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Jeffs’ Brands beats Unrivaled Brands on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Unrivaled Brands

Unrivaled Brands, Inc. cultivates, produces, distributes, and retails medical and adult use cannabis products in California, Oregon, and Nevada. It also operates medical marijuana retail and adult use dispensaries, cultivation, and production facilities. The company was formerly known as Terra Tech Corp. and changed its name to Unrivaled Brands, Inc. in July 2021. Unrivaled Brands, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is based in Santa Ana, California.

About Jeffs’ Brands

Jeffs' Brands Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company. It engages in the sale of various consumer products on Amazon online marketplace. The company offers knife-sharpening sets, sharpeners, and nonslip rubber bases under the KnifePlanet brand; steel-tip dart sets under the CC-Exquisite brand; car door pet scratches protectors under the PetEvo brand; bag sets, including adjustable stands and boxing gloves, and party supply kits for children under the Whoobli brand; and products for filtering and purifying air in vehicles under the Zendora brand. It also provides pet hair removers for cats and dogs under the Wellted brand; and pest control products. In addition, the company owns and operates Wellution, an Amazon food supplements and cosmetics brand. It offers its products primarily to individual online consumers. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Bnei Brak, Israel.

