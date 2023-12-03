Financial Survey: Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) vs. Edgio (NASDAQ:EGIO)

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV – Get Free Report) and Edgio (NASDAQ:EGIO – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, profitability, risk and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

23.2% of Edgio shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.2% of Envestnet shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.6% of Edgio shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Envestnet has a beta of 1.26, indicating that its share price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Edgio has a beta of 0.74, indicating that its share price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Envestnet -7.54% 9.32% 3.38% Edgio -35.10% -45.85% -18.07%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Envestnet and Edgio’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Envestnet and Edgio’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Envestnet $1.24 billion 1.74 -$80.94 million ($1.87) -21.11 Edgio $338.60 million 0.32 -$136.52 million ($0.64) -0.74

Envestnet has higher revenue and earnings than Edgio. Envestnet is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Edgio, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Envestnet and Edgio, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Envestnet 0 2 4 0 2.67 Edgio 0 2 1 0 2.33

Envestnet presently has a consensus target price of $59.57, suggesting a potential upside of 50.93%. Edgio has a consensus target price of $1.08, suggesting a potential upside of 127.45%. Given Edgio’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Edgio is more favorable than Envestnet.

Summary

Envestnet beats Edgio on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Envestnet

Envestnet, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management software and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics segments. The Envestnet Wealth Solutions segment offers Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; and Envestnet | MoneyGuide that provides goals-based financial planning solutions to the financial services industry. This segment also provides Envestnet | Retirement Solutions, which provides a suite of services for advisor-sold retirement plans; and Envestnet | Portfolio Management Consultants that offer research and consulting services to assist advisors in creating investment solutions for their clients, and portfolio overlay and tax optimization services. The Envestnet Data & Analytics segment provides Envestnet Data & Analytics, a data aggregation, data intelligence, and experiences platform that enables consumers to aggregate financial accounts within client applications, as well as provides clients the functionality to gather, refine, and aggregate various sets of consumer permissioned data for use in financial applications, reports, market research analysis, and application programming interfaces. The company serves retail banks, credit unions, credit card providers, wealth management financial advisors and institutions, research and analyst firms, personal financial management, small business accounting, e-commerce, payment solutions providers, small business lending, and authentication customers. Envestnet, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Berwyn, Pennsylvania.

About Edgio

Edgio, Inc. provides edge-enabled software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates private global networks with distributed computing resources and extensive connectivity to last-mile broadband network providers; offers live and on-demand video delivery services; and provides platform, media, and application solutions. It also offers cloud security, edge compute, origin storage, and support services. In addition, the company provides content delivery, video content management, and streaming services, performance services for website and web application and security; professional services, cloud storage, and edge computing services. The company was formerly known as Limelight Networks, Inc. and changed its name to Edgio, Inc. in June 2022. Edgio, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona.

