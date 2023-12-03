BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) Trading 5.7% Higher Over Last Week

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 3rd. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has a market cap of $491.58 million and $560,817.51 worth of BITCOIN ADDITIONAL was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BITCOIN ADDITIONAL coin can now be purchased for about $39,583.51 or 1.00000291 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has traded up 5.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00006062 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.50 or 0.00016416 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.27 or 0.00010781 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00008233 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000794 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003816 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000027 BTC.

About BITCOIN ADDITIONAL

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) is a coin. It launched on February 1st, 2022. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s total supply is 1,299,197 coins and its circulating supply is 12,418 coins. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s official website is btcadd.io. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s official Twitter account is @btca_en.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has a current supply of 1,299,197.02 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BITCOIN ADDITIONAL is 39,413.24278376 USD and is up 1.64 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $556,716.64 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://btcadd.io.”

