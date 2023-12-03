Comparing Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS) and JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS)

Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS – Get Free Report) and JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

Navitas Semiconductor has a beta of 2.64, meaning that its stock price is 164% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, JinkoSolar has a beta of 0.71, meaning that its stock price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Navitas Semiconductor and JinkoSolar’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Navitas Semiconductor -180.86% -19.10% -16.20% JinkoSolar 3.53% 14.14% 3.59%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Analyst Recommendations

37.5% of Navitas Semiconductor shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 35.8% of JinkoSolar shares are held by institutional investors. 36.8% of Navitas Semiconductor shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 19.8% of JinkoSolar shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Navitas Semiconductor and JinkoSolar, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Navitas Semiconductor 0 2 3 0 2.60 JinkoSolar 1 0 1 0 2.00

Navitas Semiconductor currently has a consensus price target of $9.98, suggesting a potential upside of 39.43%. JinkoSolar has a consensus price target of $59.33, suggesting a potential upside of 78.29%. Given JinkoSolar’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe JinkoSolar is more favorable than Navitas Semiconductor.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Navitas Semiconductor and JinkoSolar’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Navitas Semiconductor $37.94 million 33.68 $73.91 million ($0.74) -9.68 JinkoSolar $12.11 billion 0.14 $89.96 million $8.62 3.86

JinkoSolar has higher revenue and earnings than Navitas Semiconductor. Navitas Semiconductor is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than JinkoSolar, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

JinkoSolar beats Navitas Semiconductor on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Navitas Semiconductor

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops, and markets gallium nitride power integrated circuits, silicon carbide, associated high-speed silicon system controllers, and digital isolators used in power conversion and charging. The company's products are used in mobile, consumer, data center, solar, electric vehicle, industrial motor drive, smart grid, and transportation applications. It operates in the United States, Europe, China, rest of Asia, and internationally. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Torrance, California.

About JinkoSolar

JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, production, and marketing of photovoltaic products. The company offers solar modules, silicon wafers, solar cells, recovered silicon materials, and silicon ingots. It also provides solar system integration services; and develops commercial solar power projects. The company sells its products to distributors, project developers, system integrators, and manufacturers of solar power products under the JinkoSolar brand. As of December 31, 2022, it had an integrated annual capacity of 65 gigawatts (GW) for mono wafers; 55 GW for solar cells; and 70 GW for solar modules. The company has operations in the People's Republic of China, the United States, Mexico, Australia, Japan, United Arab Emirates, Turkey, Jordan, Vietnam, Egypt, Spain, and Germany. JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Shangrao, the People's Republic of China.

