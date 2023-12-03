West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) & Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. (NASDAQ:IINN) Critical Analysis

Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. (NASDAQ:IINN – Get Free Report) and West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. and West Pharmaceutical Services, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. 0 0 1 0 3.00 West Pharmaceutical Services 0 1 3 0 2.75

Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. presently has a consensus target price of $13.00, suggesting a potential upside of 1,081.93%. West Pharmaceutical Services has a consensus target price of $381.25, suggesting a potential upside of 8.37%. Given Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N.’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. is more favorable than West Pharmaceutical Services.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. N/A N/A -$10.27 million N/A N/A West Pharmaceutical Services $2.89 billion 9.02 $585.90 million $7.41 47.48

This table compares Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. and West Pharmaceutical Services’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

West Pharmaceutical Services has higher revenue and earnings than Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N..

Profitability

This table compares Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. and West Pharmaceutical Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. N/A -128.07% -94.22% West Pharmaceutical Services 19.11% 21.86% 16.40%

Risk and Volatility

Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. has a beta of 1.91, meaning that its share price is 91% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, West Pharmaceutical Services has a beta of 1.08, meaning that its share price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

91.2% of West Pharmaceutical Services shares are owned by institutional investors. 29.4% of Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.1% of West Pharmaceutical Services shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

West Pharmaceutical Services beats Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N.

Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Ltd., a specialty medical device company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of respiratory support technology to provide an alternative to invasive mechanical ventilation for the treatment of acute respiratory failure. Its lead product is the augmented respiration technology system, a respiratory support system comprising minimally invasive, portable dual lumen cannula, which is inserted into the jugular vein and utilizes extra-corporeal direct blood oxygenation to elevate and stabilize declining oxygen saturation levels. The company was formerly known as Insense Medical Ltd. and changed its name to Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Ltd. in July 2020. Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Ltd. was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Ra'annana, Israel.

About West Pharmaceutical Services

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers stoppers and seals for injectable packaging systems; syringe and cartridge components, including custom solutions for the needs of injectable drug applications, as well as administration systems that enhance the safe delivery of drugs through advanced reconstitution, mixing, and transfer technologies; and films, coatings, washing, and vision inspection and sterilization processes and services to enhance the quality of packaging components. It also provides drug containment solutions, including Crystal Zenith, a cyclic olefin polymer in the form of vials, syringes, and cartridges; and self-injection devices, as well as a range of integrated solutions, including analytical lab services, pre-approval primary packaging support and engineering development, regulatory expertise, and after-sales technical support. This segment serves biologic, generic, and pharmaceutical drug companies. The Contract-Manufactured Products segment is involved in the design, manufacture, and automated assembly of devices used in surgical, diagnostic, ophthalmic, injectable, and other drug delivery systems, as well as consumer products. The company serves pharmaceutical, diagnostic, and medical device companies. It distributes its products through its sales force and distribution network, as well as contract sales agents and regional distributors. The company was incorporated in 1923 and is headquartered in Exton, Pennsylvania.

