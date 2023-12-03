Cibc World Market Inc. Purchases 77,542 Shares of i-80 Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:IAUX)

Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in i-80 Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:IAUX – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,164,132 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 77,542 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Market Inc.’s holdings in i-80 Gold were worth $2,619,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of i-80 Gold by 9.2% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 173,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 14,678 shares during the period. Cannell & Co. grew its holdings in shares of i-80 Gold by 166.7% in the first quarter. Cannell & Co. now owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in shares of i-80 Gold in the first quarter worth $410,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of i-80 Gold in the second quarter worth $209,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of i-80 Gold by 38.2% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 79,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 21,979 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IAUX opened at $1.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. i-80 Gold Corp. has a one year low of $1.25 and a one year high of $3.18.

i-80 Gold Corp., a mining company, explores for, develops, and produces gold, silver, and polymetallic deposits in the United States. It holds a 100% interest in the McCoy-Cove gold properties located in Lander County, Nevada; the Granite Creek gold project located in Humboldt County, Nevada; the Lone Tree and Buffalo Mountain gold deposits located in Humboldt County, Nevada; and the Ruby Hill mine in Eureka County, Nevada.

