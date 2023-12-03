United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) Shares Bought by Natixis

Natixis grew its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report) by 3,244.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,384 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,223 shares during the period. Natixis’ holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $1,189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 24.0% during the second quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 248 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 6.2% during the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 820 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust boosted its stake in United Therapeutics by 5.6% during the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 930 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in United Therapeutics by 1.5% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 3,362 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $742,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in United Therapeutics by 0.4% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 13,356 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,991,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 94.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Therapeutics Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of United Therapeutics stock opened at $240.73 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $228.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $227.16. The company has a market cap of $11.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.26 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 4.65, a quick ratio of 4.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. United Therapeutics Co. has a 1 year low of $204.44 and a 1 year high of $283.09.

Insider Transactions at United Therapeutics

United Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:UTHR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported $5.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.10 by $0.28. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 17.10% and a net margin of 40.82%. The company had revenue of $609.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $585.82 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.91 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that United Therapeutics Co. will post 19.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.98, for a total transaction of $1,337,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,160,845.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.98, for a total transaction of $1,337,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,160,845.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Nilda Mesa sold 383 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.36, for a total value of $85,163.88. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,401,535.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,383 shares of company stock valued at $6,806,244 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on UTHR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on United Therapeutics from $290.00 to $294.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $308.00 price target (up previously from $307.00) on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com lowered United Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on United Therapeutics from $318.00 to $314.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $288.00.

United Therapeutics Profile

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Remunity Pump, a small, lightweight, durable pump and separate controller; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

