LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) Shares Purchased by Cibc World Market Inc.

Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Free Report) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc.’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $2,775,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LPLA. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in LPL Financial by 218,199.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 95,191,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,577,580,000 after purchasing an additional 95,148,049 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in LPL Financial by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,011,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,280,836,000 after purchasing an additional 93,283 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in LPL Financial by 4.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,542,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,324,254,000 after purchasing an additional 250,448 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in LPL Financial by 92.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,283,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $867,016,000 after purchasing an additional 2,063,212 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in LPL Financial by 7.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,574,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $652,923,000 after purchasing an additional 248,255 shares during the period. 92.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LPL Financial Stock Down 0.1 %

LPL Financial stock opened at $221.99 on Friday. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $179.00 and a 1-year high of $257.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The stock has a market cap of $16.79 billion, a PE ratio of 15.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $227.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $223.59.

LPL Financial Announces Dividend

LPL Financial ( NASDAQ:LPLA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $3.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by $0.15. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 60.49% and a net margin of 11.99%. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.13 earnings per share. LPL Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 15.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 8th. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling at LPL Financial

In other LPL Financial news, Director Richard Steinmeier sold 10,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.68, for a total value of $2,499,604.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,914 shares in the company, valued at $4,104,689.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Aneri Jambusaria sold 1,930 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.37, for a total transaction of $429,174.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,802 shares in the company, valued at $400,710.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard Steinmeier sold 10,300 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.68, for a total value of $2,499,604.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,104,689.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,583 shares of company stock worth $3,017,039 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LPLA. StockNews.com began coverage on LPL Financial in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on LPL Financial from $282.00 to $284.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $290.00 price objective on shares of LPL Financial in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on LPL Financial from $230.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on LPL Financial in a research note on Friday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $240.00 price objective on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $251.73.

LPL Financial Profile

(Free Report)

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and auction rate notes.

Featured Articles

