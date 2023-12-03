Cibc World Market Inc. Buys 14,068 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 110.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,858 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 14,068 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Market Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,676,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IJR. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 8.3% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 78,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,484,000 after acquiring an additional 6,036 shares in the last quarter. United Bank lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.6% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 27,546 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,972,000 after acquiring an additional 1,456 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 67.2% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 52,705 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,686,000 after acquiring an additional 21,177 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 19.7% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 8,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $954,000 after acquiring an additional 1,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.1% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 26,727 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,884,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IJR opened at $99.05 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $69.19 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.91. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $87.32 and a 1-year high of $108.24.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

