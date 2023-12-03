Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Shares Acquired by Natixis

Natixis increased its stake in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) by 1.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,197 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Natixis’ holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $1,225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VEEV. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the first quarter valued at $1,906,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 1.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 190,289 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,430,000 after buying an additional 3,286 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 11.5% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,018 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service grew its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 3.0% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 195,170 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,466,000 after buying an additional 5,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,888,204 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,738,229,000 after buying an additional 132,560 shares in the last quarter. 80.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Veeva Systems news, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.53, for a total value of $977,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 118,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,216,254.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Veeva Systems news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 6,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.72, for a total value of $1,216,561.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,829,650.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.53, for a total value of $977,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 118,735 shares in the company, valued at $23,216,254.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,768 shares of company stock valued at $7,990,190 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 10.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Veeva Systems from $235.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Barclays boosted their target price on Veeva Systems from $227.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Veeva Systems from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.65.

NYSE VEEV opened at $178.84 on Friday. Veeva Systems Inc. has a twelve month low of $157.00 and a twelve month high of $225.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.73 billion, a PE ratio of 53.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $191.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $194.56.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 30th. The technology company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $590.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $582.28 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 10.89% and a net margin of 24.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and data solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

