Natixis Cuts Holdings in Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK)

Natixis reduced its position in Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK – Free Report) by 62.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 155,400 shares during the quarter. Natixis’ holdings in Playtika were worth $1,102,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Playtika by 129.8% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 64,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,000 after buying an additional 36,209 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Playtika in the 2nd quarter worth $1,503,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Playtika in the 2nd quarter worth $152,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Playtika by 409.5% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 249,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,898,000 after buying an additional 200,834 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Playtika by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 345,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,010,000 after buying an additional 1,207 shares during the period. 11.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on PLTK shares. Citigroup raised Playtika from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Playtika from $11.00 to $9.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Playtika from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Playtika in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Roth Mkm cut their price objective on Playtika from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.28.

Playtika Price Performance

Shares of Playtika stock opened at $8.78 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.83 and a 200-day moving average of $10.11. The company has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of 11.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.85. Playtika Holding Corp. has a 1-year low of $7.58 and a 1-year high of $12.90.

Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $630.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $642.70 million. Playtika had a negative return on equity of 76.82% and a net margin of 11.14%. On average, equities analysts expect that Playtika Holding Corp. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Playtika

Playtika Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops mobile games in the United States and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of casual and casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms, such as Apple, Facebook, Google, and other web and mobile platforms and direct-to-consumer platforms.

