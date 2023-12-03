Natixis Takes Position in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

Natixis bought a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 34,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,182,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 31,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. grew its holdings in Invitation Homes by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. now owns 12,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its holdings in Invitation Homes by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 45,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Invitation Homes by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Invitation Homes by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. 96.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invitation Homes Price Performance

Shares of INVH opened at $34.03 on Friday. Invitation Homes Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.49 and a fifty-two week high of $36.53. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.82 billion, a PE ratio of 43.08, a PEG ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 0.95.

Invitation Homes Announces Dividend

Invitation Homes ( NYSE:INVH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.23). Invitation Homes had a net margin of 20.52% and a return on equity of 4.77%. The firm had revenue of $617.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $614.21 million. Equities analysts predict that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 7th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 6th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. Invitation Homes’s payout ratio is 131.65%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Invitation Homes from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $36.50 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a research note on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.09.

Invitation Homes Company Profile

Invitation Homes, an S&P 500 company, is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

