20,400 Shares in Crane (NYSE:CR) Acquired by Natixis

Natixis purchased a new position in shares of Crane (NYSE:CR – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 20,400 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $1,151,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CR. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Crane by 97.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,031,020 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $584,384,000 after acquiring an additional 3,959,145 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Crane by 2.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,462,324 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $733,474,000 after acquiring an additional 158,787 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Crane by 1.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,472,630 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $391,534,000 after acquiring an additional 56,773 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in Crane by 77.0% in the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 2,410,330 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $180,078,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Crane by 158.6% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,066,021 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $145,108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,267,104 shares during the last quarter. 85.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Crane news, CFO Richard A. Maue sold 27,527 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.13, for a total value of $2,893,913.51. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 67,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,051,174.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Crane news, CFO Richard A. Maue sold 27,527 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.13, for a total value of $2,893,913.51. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 67,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,051,174.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Max H. Mitchell sold 22,542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.45, for a total transaction of $2,399,595.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 322,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,343,750.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CR stock opened at $106.03 on Friday. Crane has a 1 year low of $67.28 and a 1 year high of $110.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.16. Crane had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 24.45%. The business had revenue of $530.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $509.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.86 earnings per share. Crane’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Crane will post 7.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. Crane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.54%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CR shares. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Crane in a research note on Monday, November 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. TD Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Crane in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. CJS Securities started coverage on shares of Crane in a research note on Monday, October 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Crane in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $118.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Crane in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Crane has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.43.

Crane Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia. The company has three segments: Aerospace & Electronics, Process Flow Technologies, and Engineered Materials. The Aerospace & Electronics segment supplies critical components and systems, including original equipment and aftermarket parts, primarily for the commercial aerospace, and the military aerospace, defense, and space markets.

