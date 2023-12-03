Natixis Sells 13,817 Shares of Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS)

Natixis lessened its stake in Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS – Free Report) by 32.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 13,817 shares during the period. Natixis’ holdings in Fortis were worth $1,244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FTS. Aviva PLC boosted its stake in shares of Fortis by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 831,617 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,321,000 after acquiring an additional 277,074 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Fortis by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 373,288 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,876,000 after acquiring an additional 3,703 shares during the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fortis by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 90,499 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,900,000 after acquiring an additional 992 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fortis by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,806,952 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $120,946,000 after acquiring an additional 144,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Fortis by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 15,423,380 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $655,622,000 after acquiring an additional 1,613,888 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.18% of the company’s stock.

Fortis Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE FTS opened at $40.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $19.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $39.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.05. Fortis Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.30 and a 52-week high of $46.28.

Fortis Increases Dividend

Fortis ( NYSE:FTS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. Fortis had a net margin of 12.81% and a return on equity of 6.96%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fortis Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a $0.437 dividend. This is an increase from Fortis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. Fortis’s payout ratio is currently 76.42%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $61.00 price target on shares of Fortis in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Fortis from $61.50 to $60.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Fortis from $38.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Fortis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.93.

Fortis Company Profile

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 443,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 102,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,328 megawatts (MW), including 68 MW of solar capacity and 250 MV of wind capacity.

