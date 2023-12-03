Natixis Has $1.28 Million Stock Position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Natixis boosted its stake in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) by 228.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,564 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,344 shares during the period. Natixis’ holdings in Moderna were worth $1,284,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Moderna during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Close Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Moderna by 1,250.0% in the second quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Moderna by 79.1% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Moderna by 41.2% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Moderna by 8,325.0% in the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. 64.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Moderna

In related news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $760,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,146,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $163,166,756. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, President Stephen Hoge sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.99, for a total transaction of $1,694,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 1,574,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $177,867,389.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $760,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,146,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,166,756. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 123,530 shares of company stock valued at $12,500,882. 15.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Moderna Stock Performance

MRNA opened at $79.83 on Friday. Moderna, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.55 and a fifty-two week high of $217.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $84.47 and a 200-day moving average of $105.88.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($1.39) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.01) by $0.62. Moderna had a negative return on equity of 2.14% and a negative net margin of 38.00%. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Moderna, Inc. will post -5.94 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MRNA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. HSBC upgraded shares of Moderna from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $89.00 to $69.00 in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Moderna in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Moderna from $93.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Moderna in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Moderna from $180.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.70.

Moderna Company Profile

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella-zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

