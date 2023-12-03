Natixis Purchases 7,568 Shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Natixis lifted its position in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) by 255.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,568 shares during the period. Natixis’ holdings in M&T Bank were worth $1,304,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 2.0% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,610,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 11.9% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 286,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,404,000 after purchasing an additional 30,448 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO. increased its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 12.4% during the second quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 3,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 14.7% during the second quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG increased its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 96.7% during the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 7,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $877,000 after purchasing an additional 3,484 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.86% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other M&T Bank news, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 1,000 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.58, for a total transaction of $110,580.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $669,561.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.58, for a total value of $110,580.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $669,561.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Daryl N. Bible acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $111.04 per share, for a total transaction of $555,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,876 shares in the company, valued at $3,650,551.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

M&T Bank Trading Up 3.5 %

Shares of MTB stock opened at $132.71 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.87. M&T Bank Co. has a twelve month low of $108.53 and a twelve month high of $169.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.75.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.88 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 13.13% and a net margin of 24.81%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.83 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that M&T Bank Co. will post 15.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

M&T Bank Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is presently 30.01%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MTB shares. Wedbush reduced their price target on M&T Bank from $147.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on M&T Bank from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Bank of America reduced their price target on M&T Bank from $142.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on M&T Bank from $136.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, M&T Bank has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.62.

M&T Bank Profile

(Free Report)

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that offer retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals.

Further Reading

