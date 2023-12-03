Natixis Has $1.30 Million Stock Holdings in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Natixis boosted its stake in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) by 255.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,568 shares during the period. Natixis’ holdings in M&T Bank were worth $1,304,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in M&T Bank by 2.0% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,610,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in M&T Bank by 11.9% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 286,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,404,000 after purchasing an additional 30,448 shares during the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. raised its stake in M&T Bank by 12.4% in the second quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 3,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in M&T Bank by 14.7% in the second quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG raised its stake in M&T Bank by 96.7% in the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 7,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $877,000 after buying an additional 3,484 shares during the period. 82.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get M&T Bank alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on MTB shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on M&T Bank from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on M&T Bank from $142.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on M&T Bank from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on M&T Bank from $136.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their target price on M&T Bank from $147.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.62.

Insider Activity

In other M&T Bank news, CFO Daryl N. Bible purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $111.04 per share, for a total transaction of $555,200.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 32,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,650,551.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.58, for a total transaction of $110,580.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $669,561.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daryl N. Bible acquired 5,000 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $111.04 per share, for a total transaction of $555,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,876 shares in the company, valued at $3,650,551.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

M&T Bank Trading Up 3.5 %

Shares of NYSE:MTB opened at $132.71 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.87. M&T Bank Co. has a 1 year low of $108.53 and a 1 year high of $169.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $121.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.75.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.88 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 13.13% and a net margin of 24.81%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.83 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that M&T Bank Co. will post 15.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

M&T Bank Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is 30.01%.

M&T Bank Company Profile

(Free Report)

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that offer retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for M&T Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&T Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.