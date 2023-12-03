Natixis Acquires New Stake in SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB)

Natixis acquired a new stake in SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 20,207 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,330,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SouthState by 40.3% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,636 shares of the bank’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in SouthState by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,935,668 shares of the bank’s stock worth $137,936,000 after acquiring an additional 118,623 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in SouthState by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,849,341 shares of the bank’s stock worth $187,487,000 after acquiring an additional 80,275 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in SouthState by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 33,676 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,400,000 after acquiring an additional 1,527 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its holdings in SouthState by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 95,756 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,300,000 after acquiring an additional 20,056 shares during the period. 88.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SouthState alerts:

Insider Activity at SouthState

In other SouthState news, Director G Ruffner Page, Jr. purchased 2,633 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $68.93 per share, with a total value of $181,492.69. Following the transaction, the director now owns 76,811 shares in the company, valued at $5,294,582.23. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director G Ruffner Page, Jr. bought 2,633 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $68.93 per share, with a total value of $181,492.69. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 76,811 shares in the company, valued at $5,294,582.23. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Greg A. Lapointe sold 2,600 shares of SouthState stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.82, for a total transaction of $197,132.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,597,982.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SSB. StockNews.com started coverage on SouthState in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Truist Financial cut shares of SouthState from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $86.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of SouthState from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, SouthState has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.50.

Check Out Our Latest Report on SSB

SouthState Price Performance

SSB stock opened at $78.61 on Friday. SouthState Co. has a 1 year low of $59.51 and a 1 year high of $87.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a PE ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company’s 50-day moving average is $69.57 and its 200-day moving average is $70.20.

SouthState (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The bank reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.01). SouthState had a net margin of 24.84% and a return on equity of 10.38%. The business had revenue of $573.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $429.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.89 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that SouthState Co. will post 6.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SouthState Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th were given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. SouthState’s payout ratio is 29.93%.

SouthState Profile

(Free Report)

SouthState Corporation operates as the bank holding company for SouthState Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking services and products to individuals and companies. It offers checking accounts, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposits, money market accounts, and other time deposits.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SouthState Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SouthState and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.