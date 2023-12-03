Natixis Invests $1.50 Million in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI)

Natixis bought a new position in shares of Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 20,600 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,496,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CRI. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Carter’s by 0.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,454,471 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $317,777,000 after buying an additional 23,125 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Carter’s by 4.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,154,133 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $228,990,000 after purchasing an additional 140,152 shares in the last quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Carter’s by 4.9% in the first quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 2,763,036 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $198,718,000 after purchasing an additional 128,768 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Carter’s by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,287,686 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $170,684,000 after purchasing an additional 88,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Carter’s by 162.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,623,795 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $117,887,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005,337 shares in the last quarter.

Carter’s Stock Performance

CRI opened at $70.31 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 12.83 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $67.66 and a 200-day moving average of $69.04. Carter’s, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.65 and a 52-week high of $86.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 2.30.

Carter’s Announces Dividend

Carter’s ( NYSE:CRI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The textile maker reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $792.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $785.91 million. Carter’s had a return on equity of 27.45% and a net margin of 6.87%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.67 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Carter’s, Inc. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 27th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.27%. Carter’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.74%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Carter’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.67.

Insider Transactions at Carter’s

In other news, CFO Richard F. Westenberger sold 3,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.24, for a total transaction of $263,112.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 105,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,293,326.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Richard F. Westenberger sold 3,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.24, for a total transaction of $263,112.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 105,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,293,326.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Brian Lynch sold 15,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.93, for a total value of $1,076,922.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 97,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,846,147. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 21,200 shares of company stock worth $1,479,954. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Carter’s Company Profile

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, little planet, and other brands in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

