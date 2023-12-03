Natixis Sells 27,000 Shares of CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA)

Natixis cut its holdings in shares of CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA – Free Report) by 40.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 27,000 shares during the period. Natixis’ holdings in CNA Financial were worth $1,506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CNA. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in CNA Financial by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in CNA Financial by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,732 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in CNA Financial by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,349 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in CNA Financial by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,416 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in CNA Financial by 258.1% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 555 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 98.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CNA Financial alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of CNA Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th.

CNA Financial Stock Up 0.2 %

CNA opened at $42.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $11.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.58, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.63. CNA Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $36.17 and a twelve month high of $45.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.48.

CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. CNA Financial had a net margin of 8.42% and a return on equity of 13.76%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that CNA Financial Co. will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

CNA Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th were paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. CNA Financial’s payout ratio is 42.11%.

Insider Buying and Selling at CNA Financial

In other CNA Financial news, EVP Susan Ann Stone sold 8,521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.03, for a total value of $349,616.63. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,381 shares in the company, valued at $1,492,712.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

CNA Financial Profile

(Free Report)

CNA Financial Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates through Specialty, Commercial, International, Life & Group, and Corporate & Other segments. The company offers professional liability coverages and risk management services to various professional firms, including architects, real estate agents, and accounting and law firms; directors and officers, employment practices, fiduciary, and fidelity and cyber coverages to small and mid-size firms, public and privately held firms, and not-for-profit organizations; professional and general liability, as well as associated casualty coverages for healthcare industry; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risks products.

Read More

