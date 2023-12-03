Natixis Raises Position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Natixis boosted its stake in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 138.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,380 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,624 shares during the quarter. Natixis’ holdings in Kroger were worth $1,428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in Kroger by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 12,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $739,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in Kroger by 30.2% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 29,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,672,000 after acquiring an additional 6,764 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in Kroger by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 14,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,000 after acquiring an additional 974 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Kroger in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,443,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in Kroger by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 7,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. 78.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kroger alerts:

Kroger Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE KR opened at $44.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $32.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.35, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The Kroger Co. has a 52-week low of $42.10 and a 52-week high of $50.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.12.

Kroger Cuts Dividend

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $33.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.90 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 1.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that The Kroger Co. will post 4.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.14%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Kroger news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 4,798 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.52, for a total value of $218,404.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,156 shares in the company, valued at $189,181.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Timothy A. Massa sold 23,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.46, for a total transaction of $1,045,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 194,956 shares in the company, valued at $8,862,699.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Carin L. Fike sold 4,798 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.52, for a total transaction of $218,404.96. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $189,181.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,798 shares of company stock worth $1,542,985 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on KR. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Kroger from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Kroger from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. HSBC started coverage on shares of Kroger in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Stephens cut their price target on shares of Kroger from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Kroger from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.14.

Read Our Latest Report on Kroger

About Kroger

(Free Report)

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.