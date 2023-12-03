Natixis Sells 46,700 Shares of Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF)

Natixis lowered its holdings in Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF – Free Report) by 61.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,700 shares during the period. Natixis’ holdings in Brighthouse Financial were worth $1,387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 71.9% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 851 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 6,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 65,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,876,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Brighthouse Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Brighthouse Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.33.

Brighthouse Financial Stock Performance

Shares of Brighthouse Financial stock opened at $52.61 on Friday. Brighthouse Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.24 and a 52-week high of $60.54. The company has a fifty day moving average of $48.20 and a 200-day moving average of $47.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $4.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.03 by $0.15. Brighthouse Financial had a negative net margin of 35.83% and a positive return on equity of 20.78%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Brighthouse Financial, Inc. will post 15.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Brighthouse Financial

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

