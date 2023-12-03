Natixis Purchases 3,293 Shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Natixis increased its position in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report) by 1,413.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,526 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 3,293 shares during the period. Natixis’ holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $1,450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TDY. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 2,240.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,465,581 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $26,033,000 after purchasing an additional 1,402,965 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $166,954,000. Durable Capital Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $140,332,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,856,247 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,585,342,000 after purchasing an additional 196,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 262.9% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 184,700 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $82,627,000 after purchasing an additional 133,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.57% of the company’s stock.

TDY has been the subject of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $455.00 price objective on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $423.00 to $495.00 in a research report on Monday, August 14th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $495.00 target price on the stock. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $530.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $503.86.

In other news, Director Jane Cecile Sherburne sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $406.77, for a total transaction of $813,540.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,237,641.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Michael T. Smith sold 1,071 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.00, for a total transaction of $423,045.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 56,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,314,340. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jane Cecile Sherburne sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $406.77, for a total transaction of $813,540.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,501 shares in the company, valued at $2,237,641.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,447 shares of company stock valued at $1,391,610 in the last ninety days. 2.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Teledyne Technologies stock opened at $409.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 1-year low of $364.98 and a 1-year high of $448.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $393.63 and its 200 day moving average is $400.50.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $5.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.76 by $0.29. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 14.02% and a return on equity of 10.86%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 19.31 EPS for the current year.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks.

