Natixis Raises Stock Position in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Natixis increased its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report) by 1,413.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,526 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,293 shares during the period. Natixis’ holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $1,450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 93.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,068 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,923,000 after acquiring an additional 1,965 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 4.0% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,911 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $903,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 40.1% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 796 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 62.5% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 1,370 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $648,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 1,272.5% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,400 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $662,000 after buying an additional 1,298 shares during the last quarter. 87.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
In other Teledyne Technologies news, Director Michael T. Smith sold 1,071 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.00, for a total value of $423,045.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 56,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,314,340. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Michael T. Smith sold 1,071 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.00, for a total value of $423,045.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 56,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,314,340. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Schack Wesley W. Von sold 376 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.30, for a total transaction of $155,024.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,967 shares in the company, valued at $4,933,994.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,447 shares of company stock worth $1,391,610. 2.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Shares of NYSE TDY opened at $409.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.01. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 52-week low of $364.98 and a 52-week high of $448.71. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $393.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $400.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.
Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $5.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.76 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 14.02% and a return on equity of 10.86%. Teledyne Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.54 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 19.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks.
