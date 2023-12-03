Natixis Raises Stock Position in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Natixis increased its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report) by 1,413.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,526 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,293 shares during the period. Natixis’ holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $1,450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 93.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,068 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,923,000 after acquiring an additional 1,965 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 4.0% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,911 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $903,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 40.1% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 796 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 62.5% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 1,370 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $648,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 1,272.5% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,400 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $662,000 after buying an additional 1,298 shares during the last quarter. 87.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Teledyne Technologies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Teledyne Technologies news, Director Michael T. Smith sold 1,071 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.00, for a total value of $423,045.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 56,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,314,340. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Michael T. Smith sold 1,071 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.00, for a total value of $423,045.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 56,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,314,340. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Schack Wesley W. Von sold 376 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.30, for a total transaction of $155,024.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,967 shares in the company, valued at $4,933,994.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,447 shares of company stock worth $1,391,610. 2.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TDY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $530.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $423.00 to $495.00 in a report on Monday, August 14th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $455.00 target price on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $495.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $503.86.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on TDY

Teledyne Technologies Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE TDY opened at $409.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.01. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 52-week low of $364.98 and a 52-week high of $448.71. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $393.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $400.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $5.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.76 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 14.02% and a return on equity of 10.86%. Teledyne Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.54 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 19.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teledyne Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Teledyne Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teledyne Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.