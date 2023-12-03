Natixis Sells 38,810 Shares of Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI)

Natixis lessened its holdings in Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Free Report) by 45.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,727 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,810 shares during the quarter. Natixis’ holdings in Bath & Body Works were worth $1,752,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 44,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,613,000 after purchasing an additional 5,227 shares during the last quarter. General American Investors Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. General American Investors Co. Inc. now owns 264,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,922,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works in the 1st quarter valued at about $703,000. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works by 374.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 195,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,336,000 after purchasing an additional 154,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rivermont Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,027,000. Institutional investors own 94.31% of the company’s stock.

Bath & Body Works Price Performance

BBWI stock opened at $33.89 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.08. Bath & Body Works, Inc. has a one year low of $27.30 and a one year high of $49.55. The stock has a market cap of $7.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.82.

Bath & Body Works Announces Dividend

Bath & Body Works ( NYSE:BBWI ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.13. Bath & Body Works had a net margin of 9.90% and a negative return on equity of 32.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Bath & Body Works, Inc. will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.08%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $52.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Bath & Body Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $41.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Bath & Body Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $45.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.73.

Bath & Body Works Profile

(Free Report)

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. It sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through retail stores and e-commerce sites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

