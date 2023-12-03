Natixis Makes New $1.83 Million Investment in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

Natixis purchased a new position in shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 45,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,829,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Roblox by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,097,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $971,132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,679,463 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Roblox by 39.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,084,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,762,000 after acquiring an additional 4,546,253 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Roblox by 7.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,071,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,903,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178,135 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Roblox by 3.2% in the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 9,318,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,537,000 after acquiring an additional 292,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Roblox by 23.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,122,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,535,510 shares during the last quarter. 69.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of Roblox from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Roblox from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Roblox from $40.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Roblox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Roblox from $55.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.25.

Insider Activity at Roblox

In other Roblox news, Director Gregory Baszucki sold 8,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.16, for a total value of $217,991.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,846,935 shares in the company, valued at $257,595,819.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Gregory Baszucki sold 8,333 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.16, for a total transaction of $217,991.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,846,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $257,595,819.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amy Marie Rawlings sold 2,523 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.90, for a total value of $95,621.70. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 95,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,609,217. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 200,426 shares of company stock valued at $7,427,180. 27.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Roblox Price Performance

Roblox stock opened at $40.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.18. Roblox Co. has a 52-week low of $24.88 and a 52-week high of $47.65.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.07. Roblox had a negative return on equity of 536.12% and a negative net margin of 42.54%. The business had revenue of $839.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $824.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.50) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Roblox Co. will post -1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

About Roblox

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

