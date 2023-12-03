Natixis Boosts Stake in C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI)

Natixis raised its position in shares of C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI – Free Report) by 28.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,611 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,095 shares during the period. Natixis’ holdings in C3.ai were worth $1,516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of C3.ai in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in C3.ai in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in C3.ai in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in C3.ai in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Atlantic Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in C3.ai in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of C3.ai stock opened at $30.89 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.81. C3.ai, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.16 and a twelve month high of $48.87.

C3.ai ( NYSE:AI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 6th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $72.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.56 million. C3.ai had a negative return on equity of 27.78% and a negative net margin of 99.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.67) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that C3.ai, Inc. will post -2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on AI shares. Oppenheimer raised C3.ai from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Wedbush cut their price objective on C3.ai from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on C3.ai from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Piper Sandler Companies cut their price objective on C3.ai from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded C3.ai to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, C3.ai has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.73.

About C3.ai

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides C3 AI platform, an application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; C3 AI Ex Machina for analysis-ready data; C3 AI CRM, an industry specific customer relationship management solution; and C3 Generative AI Product Suite that enables to locate, retrieve, and present information.

