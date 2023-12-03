Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) Shares Acquired by Natixis

Natixis lifted its position in shares of Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG – Free Report) by 1,370.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 174,038 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 162,200 shares during the period. Natixis owned approximately 0.15% of Chegg worth $1,545,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CHGG. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in Chegg by 152.3% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 33,910 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 20,468 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chegg in the first quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in Chegg in the first quarter valued at approximately $12,124,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in Chegg by 280.3% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 19,345 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $702,000 after purchasing an additional 14,258 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in Chegg in the first quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.15% of the company’s stock.

CHGG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Chegg from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Chegg from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Chegg from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Chegg from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Chegg from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.82.

In other news, CFO Andrew J. Brown sold 16,921 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.02, for a total transaction of $169,548.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 91,922 shares in the company, valued at $921,058.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 19,286 shares of company stock worth $193,782. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHGG opened at $10.23 on Friday. Chegg, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.32 and a fifty-two week high of $30.05. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.06). Chegg had a return on equity of 2.02% and a net margin of 1.41%. The business had revenue of $157.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.03 million. Equities analysts forecast that Chegg, Inc. will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students starting with their academic journey and extending into their careers with products and services to support learner with their academic course materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include subscription services; and skills and other, including skills, advertising services, print textbooks, and eTextbooks.

