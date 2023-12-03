Natixis Buys Shares of 23,239 Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Natixis bought a new stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 23,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,530,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TAP. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 71,854.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 526,000,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,631,900,000 after buying an additional 525,269,895 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage during the fourth quarter worth about $83,092,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 6.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,329,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,138,589,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235,013 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox grew its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 3.8% during the first quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 28,120,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,453,244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage during the first quarter worth about $32,391,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.95% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Molson Coors Beverage from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Molson Coors Beverage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. TheStreet downgraded Molson Coors Beverage from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Molson Coors Beverage in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.65.

NYSE TAP opened at $61.93 on Friday. Molson Coors Beverage has a 12 month low of $48.49 and a 12 month high of $70.90. The stock has a market cap of $13.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $59.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.24 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a return on equity of 9.16% and a net margin of 1.86%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Molson Coors Beverage will post 5.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. Molson Coors Beverage’s payout ratio is currently 142.61%.

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers flavored malt beverages including hard seltzers, craft, and ready to drink beverages. It provides its products under Aspall Cider, Blue Moon, Coors Original, Hop Valley brands, Leinenkugel's, Miller Genuine Draft, Molson Ultra, Sharp's, Staropramen, and Vizzy Hard Seltzer above premier brands; Bergenbier, Borsodi, Carling, Coors Banquet, Coors Light, Jelen, Kamenitza, Miller Lite, Molson Canadian Lager, Molson Dry, Molson Export, and Niksicko, Ozujsko under the premium brands; and Branik, Icehouse, Keystone, Miller High Life, Milwaukee's Best, and Steel Reserve under the economy brands.

