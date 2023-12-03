Natixis Invests $1.65 Million in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Natixis purchased a new position in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 12,433 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,646,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PGR. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Progressive by 95.0% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 195 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Progressive in the first quarter worth $31,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Progressive by 270.0% in the first quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC now owns 222 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Progressive in the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in Progressive in the first quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Progressive from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Progressive from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Progressive from $128.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Progressive in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Progressive in a research note on Monday, November 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Progressive has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.47.

In other Progressive news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 4,052 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.28, for a total transaction of $665,662.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,233,331.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Progressive news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 4,052 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.28, for a total transaction of $665,662.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,233,331.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 90,000 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.89, for a total value of $14,660,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 465,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,863,574.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 129,342 shares of company stock valued at $20,462,071 in the last 90 days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE PGR opened at $162.46 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $154.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $139.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $95.05 billion, a PE ratio of 35.24, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.43. The Progressive Co. has a 1 year low of $111.41 and a 1 year high of $164.85.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 13th. The insurance provider reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $15.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.66 billion. Progressive had a return on equity of 17.36% and a net margin of 4.67%. On average, analysts predict that The Progressive Co. will post 5.44 EPS for the current year.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

