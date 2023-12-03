Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) Stock Position Raised by Natixis

Natixis lifted its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Free Report) by 111.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,578 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,494 shares during the quarter. Natixis’ holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $1,736,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ZM. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 821.2% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 479 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Zoom Video Communications by 63.3% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its position in Zoom Video Communications by 56.8% during the second quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 76.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in Zoom Video Communications during the second quarter valued at about $72,000. 54.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ZM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.84.

Shares of ZM opened at $70.29 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.26. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a one year low of $58.87 and a one year high of $85.13. The company has a market capitalization of $21.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.29, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of -0.09.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 20th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.21. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 4.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. Zoom Video Communications’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, Director Santiago Subotovsky sold 2,067 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.49, for a total transaction of $151,903.83. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 167,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,343,453.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 1,586 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.69, for a total value of $112,114.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 58,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,121,651.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Santiago Subotovsky sold 2,067 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.49, for a total transaction of $151,903.83. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 167,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,343,453.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 159,442 shares of company stock worth $10,516,230. Insiders own 11.28% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

