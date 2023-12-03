Natixis Invests $1.78 Million in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Natixis purchased a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 4,646 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $1,777,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 93.3% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 145 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services during the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. 91.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at West Pharmaceutical Services

In other West Pharmaceutical Services news, VP Charles Witherspoon sold 1,190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.37, for a total transaction of $383,620.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $591,548.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

West Pharmaceutical Services Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE:WST opened at $351.79 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.48, a P/E/G ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 3.70. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $356.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $369.26. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $224.15 and a fifty-two week high of $415.73.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $747.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $750.31 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 19.11% and a return on equity of 21.86%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.03 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

West Pharmaceutical Services Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 8th were given a $0.20 dividend. This is a positive change from West Pharmaceutical Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 7th. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.80%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WST has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from $420.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from $415.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $381.25.

West Pharmaceutical Services Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

