Euro Coin (EUROC) Reaches Market Cap of $55.95 Million

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 3rd. One Euro Coin token can currently be bought for $1.09 or 0.00002742 BTC on exchanges. Euro Coin has a total market capitalization of $55.95 million and $1.54 million worth of Euro Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Euro Coin has traded down 0.3% against the US dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Euro Coin Token Profile

Euro Coin’s launch date was May 23rd, 2022. Euro Coin’s total supply is 51,487,678 tokens. The official website for Euro Coin is www.circle.com. Euro Coin’s official Twitter account is @circle and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Euro Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “Euro Coin (EURC) is a stablecoin pegged to the Euro, offering less volatility. It’s part of the Circle platform, enabling near-instant, low-cost payments worldwide. EURC unlocks possibilities for multi-currency digital finance and near-instant foreign exchange. Along with USDC, it enables global payments in local currencies. EURC was created by Circle Internet Financial, issuer of USDC.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Euro Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Euro Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Euro Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

