Loom Network Tops 24-Hour Volume of $16.67 Million (LOOM)

Loom Network (LOOM) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 3rd. One Loom Network token can currently be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000295 BTC on major exchanges. Loom Network has a total market cap of $142.58 million and approximately $16.67 million worth of Loom Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Loom Network has traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Loom Network’s genesis date was March 3rd, 2018. Loom Network’s total supply is 1,300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,219,425,698 tokens. The Reddit community for Loom Network is https://reddit.com/r/loomnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Loom Network’s official message board is medium.com/loom-network. Loom Network’s official Twitter account is @loomnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Loom Network’s official website is loomx.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Loom Network (LOOM) is a blockchain-based platform for developers to easily create and deploy decentralized applications (dApps). Founded in 2017 by experienced developers, Loom Network offers a variety of tools and services to build scalable and interoperable dApps. The platform also enables the creation of non-fungible tokens (NFTs) and has been used for creating games and other applications in the blockchain ecosystem.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loom Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Loom Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Loom Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

