Pax Dollar (USDP) Trading Up 0.1% Over Last Week

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 3rd. One Pax Dollar token can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00002520 BTC on popular exchanges. Pax Dollar has a total market cap of $446.03 million and $1.59 million worth of Pax Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Pax Dollar has traded up 0.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Pax Dollar alerts:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 19.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000832 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000545 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00005612 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000058 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Pax Dollar Token Profile

USDP uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 10th, 2018. Pax Dollar’s total supply is 446,640,157 tokens. Pax Dollar’s official website is www.paxos.com/usdp. The official message board for Pax Dollar is medium.com/@paxosstandard. Pax Dollar’s official Twitter account is @paxosstandard and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Pax Dollar Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Pax Dollar (USDP) is a stablecoin pegged to the US dollar, created by Paxos. It provides stability in the volatile cryptocurrency market and serves as a medium of exchange, store of value, and hedging tool. USDP is widely used for transactions, trading, and investment purposes.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pax Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pax Dollar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pax Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Pax Dollar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pax Dollar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.