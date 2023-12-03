Natixis Purchases 5,974 Shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Natixis boosted its position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) by 87.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 12,813 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,974 shares during the period. Natixis’ holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $1,866,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ZBH. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN boosted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 1,483.3% during the second quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 190 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 234.7% during the first quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 251 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on ZBH. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $146.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, August 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Roth Mkm initiated coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Friday, October 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zimmer Biomet has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.85.

Shares of ZBH opened at $117.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $102.00 and a one year high of $149.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.65 billion, a PE ratio of 52.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.03.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.06. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 6.52% and a return on equity of 12.41%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

