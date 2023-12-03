Natixis Purchases 5,974 Shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Natixis raised its position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) by 87.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,813 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,974 shares during the period. Natixis’ holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $1,866,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN raised its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 1,483.3% during the 2nd quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 190 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 234.7% during the 1st quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 251 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. 87.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Zimmer Biomet stock opened at $117.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 2.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.65 billion, a PE ratio of 52.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.03. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $102.00 and a 52-week high of $149.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.41.

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 6.52% and a return on equity of 12.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ZBH shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $146.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $146.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. TheStreet cut shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.85.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

