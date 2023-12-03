Natixis Grows Position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Natixis grew its stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 3,678.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 53,430 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 52,016 shares during the quarter. Natixis’ holdings in Corning were worth $1,872,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Corning by 134.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 1,107 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corning during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its stake in shares of Corning by 222.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,409 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 972 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corning during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Corning during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.74% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GLW. Citigroup reduced their target price on Corning from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Corning from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Corning from $33.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Corning in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Corning presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.89.

Shares of NYSE:GLW opened at $28.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.27. The stock has a market cap of $24.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.41, a PEG ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 1.07. Corning Incorporated has a 52-week low of $25.26 and a 52-week high of $37.10.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 billion. Corning had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is presently 164.71%.

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

