Natixis Lowers Holdings in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA)

Natixis reduced its position in shares of Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,598 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 677 shares during the period. Natixis owned about 0.06% of Ambarella worth $1,974,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 30.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,605 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Ambarella by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,715 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ambarella by 33.9% in the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 3,054 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Ambarella by 3.9% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 37,241 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,907,000 after acquiring an additional 1,395 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ambarella by 14.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,028,021 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $422,620,000 after acquiring an additional 522,698 shares in the last quarter. 79.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Activity
In other news, CTO Leslie Kohn sold 1,671 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.30, for a total value of $95,748.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 942,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,986,627.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CTO Leslie Kohn sold 1,671 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.30, for a total value of $95,748.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 942,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,986,627.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Elizabeth M. Schwarting sold 777 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.57, for a total value of $45,508.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $422,172.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,576 shares of company stock valued at $606,992 in the last three months. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Ambarella
Ambarella Trading Down 0.3 %
Ambarella stock opened at $58.51 on Friday. Ambarella, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.59 and a twelve month high of $99.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $51.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.31 and a beta of 1.66.
Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 30th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $50.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.01 million. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 18.56% and a negative net margin of 46.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.33) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Ambarella, Inc. will post -3.6 earnings per share for the current year.
About Ambarella
Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image processing, and deep neural network processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Ambarella
- What Are Utility Stocks? An Overview of the Utilities Sector
- Mega merger in the works? Humana, Cigna explore big deal
- What Are Dividend Achievers? An Introduction
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 11/27 – 12/1
- How to Invest in Insurance Companies: A Guide
- 15 best consumer discretionary stocks for the rest of 2023
Receive News & Ratings for Ambarella Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambarella and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.