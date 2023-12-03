Natixis Lowers Holdings in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA)

Natixis reduced its position in shares of Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,598 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 677 shares during the period. Natixis owned about 0.06% of Ambarella worth $1,974,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 30.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,605 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Ambarella by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,715 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ambarella by 33.9% in the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 3,054 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Ambarella by 3.9% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 37,241 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,907,000 after acquiring an additional 1,395 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ambarella by 14.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,028,021 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $422,620,000 after acquiring an additional 522,698 shares in the last quarter. 79.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ambarella alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CTO Leslie Kohn sold 1,671 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.30, for a total value of $95,748.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 942,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,986,627.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CTO Leslie Kohn sold 1,671 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.30, for a total value of $95,748.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 942,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,986,627.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Elizabeth M. Schwarting sold 777 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.57, for a total value of $45,508.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $422,172.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,576 shares of company stock valued at $606,992 in the last three months. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Ambarella from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. TD Cowen lowered shares of Ambarella from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Ambarella from $78.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Ambarella in a report on Monday, September 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.59.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Ambarella

Ambarella Trading Down 0.3 %

Ambarella stock opened at $58.51 on Friday. Ambarella, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.59 and a twelve month high of $99.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $51.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.31 and a beta of 1.66.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 30th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $50.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.01 million. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 18.56% and a negative net margin of 46.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.33) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Ambarella, Inc. will post -3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

About Ambarella

(Free Report)

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image processing, and deep neural network processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ambarella Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambarella and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.