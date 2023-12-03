Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) Shares Sold by Natixis

Natixis decreased its holdings in shares of Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,598 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 677 shares during the quarter. Natixis owned about 0.06% of Ambarella worth $1,974,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in Ambarella during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in Ambarella during the 2nd quarter worth $84,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new stake in Ambarella during the 1st quarter worth $85,000. Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in Ambarella by 73.0% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,095 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Ambarella by 53.8% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,155 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.74% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Feng-Ming Wang sold 3,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.30, for a total value of $172,988.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 763,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,757,259.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CTO Leslie Kohn sold 1,671 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.30, for a total transaction of $95,748.30. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 942,175 shares in the company, valued at $53,986,627.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Feng-Ming Wang sold 3,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.30, for a total transaction of $172,988.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 763,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,757,259.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,576 shares of company stock worth $606,992 in the last ninety days. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ambarella Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AMBA opened at $58.51 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.83 and a 200-day moving average of $66.56. Ambarella, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.59 and a twelve month high of $99.86.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.11. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 46.45% and a negative return on equity of 18.56%. The business had revenue of $50.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.33) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Ambarella, Inc. will post -3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AMBA shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Ambarella from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Ambarella in a research report on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Ambarella in a report on Monday, November 27th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Ambarella from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered shares of Ambarella from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $90.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ambarella has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.59.

Ambarella Company Profile

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image processing, and deep neural network processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

