Credit Suisse AG Sells 21,038 Shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Credit Suisse AG decreased its stake in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 834,396 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 21,038 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.11% of Dell Technologies worth $45,149,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in Dell Technologies in the first quarter worth about $27,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 263.8% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 713 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 106.3% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 720 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DELL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $62.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Friday, September 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $57.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Dell Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, September 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.60.

Dell Technologies Price Performance

Shares of Dell Technologies stock opened at $71.93 on Friday. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.96 and a 1 year high of $76.09. The firm has a market cap of $52.04 billion, a PE ratio of 19.87, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.38.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The technology company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.42. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 2.92% and a negative return on equity of 146.30%. The business had revenue of $22.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.01 earnings per share. Dell Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Dell Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 24th were issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 23rd. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Dell Technologies’s payout ratio is 40.88%.

Insider Transactions at Dell Technologies

In other news, General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 30,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $2,040,612.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 99,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,793,132. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 48.60% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

