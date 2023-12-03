Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Has $1.15 Million Stock Position in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. trimmed its position in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT – Free Report) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,825 shares of the company’s stock after selling 439 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Avnet were worth $1,152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in Avnet by 267.3% in the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 54,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,464,000 after purchasing an additional 39,667 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its holdings in Avnet by 12.7% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $943,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Avnet by 276.4% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 1,216 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Avnet by 0.8% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 361,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,345,000 after buying an additional 2,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in Avnet by 2.9% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 12,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. 95.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other Avnet news, Director James A. Lawrence sold 8,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.30, for a total transaction of $387,387.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Avnet Trading Up 1.4 %

NASDAQ:AVT opened at $47.43 on Friday. Avnet, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.64 and a fifty-two week high of $51.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of 5.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.31.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.11. Avnet had a return on equity of 15.26% and a net margin of 3.05%. The business had revenue of $6.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.00 EPS. Avnet’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Avnet, Inc. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Avnet Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 5th. Avnet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.44%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AVT. StockNews.com began coverage on Avnet in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Avnet from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Avnet from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Avnet from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.40.

Avnet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Avnet, Inc, distributes electronic component technology. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical components; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

