Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Sells 992 Shares of Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ – Free Report) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,282 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 992 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Cousins Properties were worth $1,238,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in Cousins Properties by 250.6% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 887 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in Cousins Properties by 104.9% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cousins Properties in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Cousins Properties by 4,392.5% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,797 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in Cousins Properties by 89.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the last quarter.

Cousins Properties Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CUZ opened at $21.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Cousins Properties Incorporated has a 12 month low of $17.40 and a 12 month high of $28.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.32 and a 200-day moving average of $21.31. The company has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.25 and a beta of 1.24.

Cousins Properties Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 4th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.82%. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 216.95%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CUZ shares. StockNews.com raised Cousins Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Cousins Properties in a research report on Monday, September 11th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price target on Cousins Properties from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Truist Financial raised Cousins Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Cousins Properties from $28.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.78.

Cousins Properties Profile

(Free Report)

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office buildings located in high-growth Sun Belt markets.

