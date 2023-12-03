BlackRock Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

BlackRock Inc. trimmed its stake in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,048,046 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 744,351 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 13.70% of Lear worth $1,155,297,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEA. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Lear by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,192 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lear in the 1st quarter valued at about $657,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Lear by 81.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 19,834 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,890,000 after purchasing an additional 8,878 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Lear by 47.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,948 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC raised its holdings in shares of Lear by 62.8% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 39,256 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,598,000 after purchasing an additional 15,137 shares in the last quarter. 97.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lear alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Lear from $164.00 to $142.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Lear from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lear in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Lear from $177.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $188.00 price objective on shares of Lear in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $161.60.

Lear Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of Lear stock opened at $136.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Lear Co. has a 12-month low of $117.79 and a 12-month high of $157.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.40, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $132.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $138.42.

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The auto parts company reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.26. Lear had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 14.06%. The business had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.33 EPS. Lear’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Lear Co. will post 12.07 EPS for the current year.

Lear Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. Lear’s payout ratio is 32.52%.

Lear Profile

(Free Report)

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.