ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS) Shares Acquired by Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS – Free Report) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,485 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in ONE Gas were worth $1,420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of OGS. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of ONE Gas by 8.6% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 3,758 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of ONE Gas by 1.6% during the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 23,734 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,823,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of ONE Gas during the second quarter worth approximately $524,000. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of ONE Gas during the second quarter worth approximately $1,143,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of ONE Gas by 1.3% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 16,047 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,233,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. 88.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ONE Gas Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:OGS opened at $59.74 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $63.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. ONE Gas, Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.50 and a 12-month high of $84.25. The company has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.64.

ONE Gas Dividend Announcement

ONE Gas ( NYSE:OGS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. ONE Gas had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 8.64%. The company had revenue of $335.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $459.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that ONE Gas, Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. ONE Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.41%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on OGS shares. Mizuho reduced their price objective on ONE Gas from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Bank of America cut ONE Gas from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $80.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on ONE Gas from $73.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com cut ONE Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on ONE Gas from $81.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.00.

About ONE Gas

ONE Gas, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regulated natural gas distribution company in the United States. The company provides natural gas distribution services to approximately 2.3 million customers in Oklahoma, Kansas, and Texas. It serves residential, commercial, and transportation customers.

