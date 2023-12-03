Baird Financial Group Inc. Has $9.61 Million Stock Position in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG)

Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG – Free Report) by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 203,771 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,592 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.32% of iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $9,612,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 160.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its stake in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 186.9% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the period. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $54,000.

Get iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSEARCA EAGG opened at $46.59 on Friday. iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $44.07 and a 1-year high of $48.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $45.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.22.

iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

The iShares ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (EAGG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated bonds from issuers evaluated for favorable ESG practices. EAGG was launched on Oct 18, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EAGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.